In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor on May 7, a targeted strike by the Indian Armed Forces on regions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a wave of false information has spread across social media platforms. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India is identifying and flagging numerous misleading narratives, with particular emphasis on those propagated by pro-Pakistan accounts. Below is a summary of the major claims refuted by official authorities on Friday:

1. Attack on Hazira Port

A video circulating widely on social media claims that Hazira Port in Gujarat has been attacked. However, according to the PIB’s fact-check, this video is unrelated to the claim. It actually depicts an explosion involving an oil tanker, and the footage is dated July 7, 2021.

2. Drone strike in Jalandhar

A video circulating on social media claims to show a drone strike in Jalandhar. However, the PIB's fact-check reveals that this video is unrelated to the alleged attack. It actually depicts a farm fire, and the timestamp on the video is 7.39 pm, while the drone attack reportedly took place later.

3. India Post destroyed

A fake video is being circulated by Pakistani social media handles, claiming that an Indian post was destroyed by the Pakistani Army. According to PIB's fact-check, this claim is entirely false, and the video has been staged. Additionally, there is no unit named “20 Raj Battalion” in the Indian Army. This incident is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public.

4. Pakistan launches missile attack

An old video is being shared on social media with the false claim that Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check reveals that the video actually shows an explosive attack that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020. The PIB advises not to fall for the propaganda being spread by Pakistani social media handles and to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.

5. Fidayeen attack on Army brigade

A false claim is circulating on social media about a so-called "fidayeen" attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Press Information Bureau has confirmed that no such suicide attack has taken place on any army cantonment. The public is urged not to fall for these misleading claims, which are aimed at spreading confusion and misinformation.

6. Letter from Army staff Gen VK Narayan

A letter circulating on social media claims that Chief of the Army Staff Gen V K Narayan has sent a confidential communication regarding military preparedness to an officer of the Northern Command. However, PIB has confirmed that the letter is entirely fake. Gen V K Narayan is not the Chief of the Army Staff. The public is advised to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate updates.

7. Explosions at Jammur Air Force Base

An old image is being circulated on social media with false claims suggesting multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India. However, PIB's fact-check has confirmed that the image is actually from the Kabul Airport blast that occurred in August 2021. A report from that time further verifies the origin of the image. The public is urged not to fall for such misinformation and to always verify content before sharing it.