New Delhi: The Central government on Friday confirmed that Pakistan attempted infiltration at 36 locations including military bases in India by using 300 to 400 drones. During a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The officials pointed out that Pakistan’s large-scale aerial intrusion on Indian air space was an attempt to test India’s air defence systems and collect intelligence.

“Apart from drones, Pak fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control. Remains of the drones are being examined by forensic experts. As per initial reports, Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones in the attack,” said Vyomika Singh.