New Delhi: Indian military spokesperson Commodore Raghu R Nair declared that the forces would remain fully vigilant against an attack on the nation. He made the announcement while addressing the media on Saturday after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri officially confirmed that India and Pakistan had reached a ceasefire. As a warning to Pakistan, Nair said that every future escalation will invite a decisive response.

"While we will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, we remain fully prepared, vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation,” he told.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India never targeted any religious sites in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed forces" said Vyomika Singh.

The military spokesperson said that Pakistan suffered considerable losses in its infiltration attempts into India.

"Over the past few days, as we have seen, Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it has given us an unprovoked attack on our installations. It has suffered losses in both land and air. There has been an extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases- Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari,” said Singh.

“In addition, a loss of AD weapon system and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable. Across the Line of Control, extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure, command control centres, and logistic installations, in addition to that, two military personnel had led to a complete breakdown of its defensive and offensive capability and also Pakistani morale," she added.

India on Saturday said it had hit eight military installations in Pakistan in response to the neighbouring country's "provocative" action of targeting its defence infrastructure and civilian areas using drones, long-range weapons and fighter jets.

The Pakistani installations hit included a weapons depot and control centres, India's military said as the two countries teetered on the brink of full-scale war.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LOC and started shelling and drone attacks targeting Indian military bases and several places after the latter's Operation Sindoor on May 7. India targeted terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under this operation, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.