Srinagar: Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement with India within three hours of its announcement by launching fresh shelling and air raids across multiple border districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The renewed hostilities followed four days of intense fighting in the region.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu and projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky over Jammu, similar to the events of the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Military spokespersons from both countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment, reported Reuters. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X to confirm the explosions in Srinagar, questioning the status of the ceasefire. “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar,” he posted.

The ceasefire, which was reportedly brokered by US and confirmed by both nations as well as US President Donald Trump, now appears to be in jeopardy.