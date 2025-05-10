Chandigarh: Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Saturday following a wave of cross-border drone incursions and missile attacks that have triggered panic across several Indian states. The Border Security Force on Saturday said it has "completely destroyed" a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border.



In a statement posted on X, the Indian Army accused Pakistan of a “blatant escalation” through drone strikes and other munitions along the western border. “In one such incident, today at approximately 5 am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” the post read. The army condemned Pakistan’s actions as a direct attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians, vowing to “thwart enemy designs”.

The army also released visuals of downed drones that had crashed within Indian territory, though it did not specify their exact locations.

BSF destroys launchpad

The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF, a spokesperson said. This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.

The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosion in Jalandhar village

In the early hours of Saturday, an unidentified projectile landed in Kangniwal village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, leading to injuries and damage to property. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion around 1.30 am. A migrant labourer sustained injuries to his arm and was hospitalised.

"I was standing near a window when some object hit a water tank around 1.30 am, shattering glasses of 4-5 houses before landing," a local woman said. Another resident, Satinder Kumar, added, “There was smoke all around. The water tank of our house was damaged and window panes were shattered.”

Other villagers reported seeing red lights in the sky followed by a loud explosion. A car was also damaged in the blast.

Similar explosion-like sounds were reported in other parts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Amritsar, and Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran, as well as in Sirsa, Haryana. While officials have not confirmed the cause of these incidents, they come amid a broader pattern of suspected drone and missile attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan's retaliatory claims

Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that its three air bases — Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Jhang) — were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday morning. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry alleged that India used air-to-surface missiles but claimed all assets of the Pakistan Air Force remained safe. He warned of a “lethal war” and said Pakistan would respond appropriately. Shortly after, Pakistan’s state-run media reported the launch of a retaliatory military operation codenamed Bunyan-Un-Marsoos, allegedly using Fateh-1 medium-range missiles.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority — Pakistan’s top body overseeing national security — while the Pakistan Airport Authority temporarily closed its airspace from 3.15 am to 12 noon, citing operational reasons.

Multiple drone attacks across Indian border states

According to defence sources, Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting at least 26 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on Friday night. In Punjab alone, multiple drone incursions were reported in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar.

In one incident in Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured after a Pakistani drone, intercepted and destroyed by Indian air defence, crashed into their home in Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a vehicle on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current escalation follows precision airstrikes by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were a retaliatory measure in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian intelligence agencies have linked to operatives based across the border.