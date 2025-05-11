India’s border areas remain on high alert after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by resuming shelling along the Line of Control and deploying drones on Saturday night. This escalation comes in the wake of India’s response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which left at least 26 Indians dead. The situation has drawn global attention, with several world leaders urging restraint.

Meanwhile, pro-Pakistan social media handles have been actively spreading misinformation. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has flagged and debunked several fake claims currently circulating online. Here are some of the major ones:

1. Combat gaming videos

Several combat video game clips are shared as real footage of the India-Pakistan conflict. PIB has urged citizens not to fall for such propaganda and to stay informed.

Combat gaming footages flood social media‼️



Several combat gaming videos are being deceptively circulated as real footages of recent India-Pakistan conflict. Please don't fall prey to such propaganda posts.



📢Stay Alert! Stay Informed! #PIBFactCheck #IndiaFightsPropaganda

2. Fake message with Ministry of Defence link

A WhatsApp message, claiming to be from the Ministry of Defence and instructing civilians on preparedness, is fake. The government has issued no such advisory.

Fake message shared with verified link of MoD WhatsApp Channel



A message is circulating on #WhatsApp in the name of @DefenceMinIndia giving instructions for civil preparedness in view of the India-Pakistan situation#PIBFactCheck



❌ This message is #fake



❌ This message is #fake

✅ The Government…

3. Fake X accounts of Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi

Social media accounts in the names of Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi are being circulated widely. PIB clarified that these are fake, as neither official has an official X handle.

#Fake Account Alert🚨



Are Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi on X❓#PIBFactCheck



❌ NO! Both these handles are #fake



✅There is NO official X handle of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi



🔎Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic…

4. Indian woman Air Force pilot captured

A photo being shared claims that Pakistan has captured a woman IAF pilot. However, the image is unrelated to a trainer jet crash in Karnataka in June 2023.

Viral claim about Indian female Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan🚨#PIBFactCheck



❌ FAKE NEWS!



✅ The image being circulated is from June 2023 and thus OLD!

🔗https://t.co/eZdCZMhKLN



🔎Misinformation is being spread by pro-Pakistan handles. Verify before you share. Don't… pic.twitter.com/P9GsmxSmyU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

5. Drone attack in Jalandhar

A video claiming a drone attack near Basti Danishmanda in Jalandhar is fake. Local police confirmed it was a fire in a garbage pile.

🟥Claim: A viral video falsely claims a drone attack near Basti Danishmanda, #Jalandhar.



🟩 #PIBFactCheck: @CPJalandhar confirms the news is fake. No drone attack occurred—only a garbage pile caught fire.



Stay alert, trust official sources, and follow local guidelines.#Punjab https://t.co/obm4X86Ayu

6. Doctored video of EAM Jaishankar

A manipulated video showing External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar apologising is being shared. PIB confirmed it is AI-generated and false.

🚨 Fake AI Video Alert ⚠️



A doctored video showing EAM @DrSJaishankar apologizing is circulating online.#PIBFactCheck



✅ The video is AI-generated and part of false propaganda



🔍 Stay alert. Don't fall for misinformation.#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India @DDNewslive…

7. Udhampur airbase destroyed

A news clip aired by 'AIK News' shows what it claims is the destruction of Udhampur Air Base. In reality, the footage is from a factory fire in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and has no connection to the current conflict.

🚨Udhampur Air Base remains operational✅



A video aired by 'AIK News' on live TV claimed that Pakistan had destroyed the Udhampur Air Base.#PIBFactCheck



✅ This video shows a fire incident at a chemical factory in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.



✅ It's unrelated to the current…

8. Bathinda Airfield destroyed

Posts claim that the Bathinda Airfield has been destroyed. PIB clarified that the airfield is fully operational and undamaged.

🚨 VIRAL CLAIM ABOUT BATHINDA ON SOCIAL MEDIA! 🚨



Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that the Bhatinda Airfield has been DESTROYED! #PIBFactCheck



❌ FAKE ALERT!



✅ The Bathinda Airfield is FULLY OPERATIONAL and there is NO DAMAGE WHATSOEVER.



Don't fall for…

9. Missile attack on Delhi airport

An old video from a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen (August 2024), is being misused to claim a missile attack on Delhi airport. PIB confirmed it is unrelated.

🚨 Missile Attack on Delhi Airport?



An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.



✅ It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan…

10. Indian pilot ejected over PoK

Some posts claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. PIB has confirmed the video is fake.

