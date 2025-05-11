New Delhi: In a media briefing held on Sunday, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai stated that Operation Sindoor — India’s recent counter-terror mission — resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists across nine identified hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Ghai, who is directly overseeing the land operations, was joined by Air Marshal A K Bharati, representing the air domain, and Vice Admiral A N Pramod, who leads the maritime operations in the multi-domain strike.

“You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely terminated at Pahalgam on 22nd April,” said Lt Gen Ghai, recalling the terror attack that triggered the operation. “When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation.

“Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror.”

Ghai confirmed that the strikes across nine identified terror bases led to the deaths of over 100 terrorists. He added, “Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed that were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast.”

He explained that Operation Sindoor involved a thorough intelligence-led mapping of the terror ecosystem. “It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape across the borders and the identification of terror camps and training sites,” said Ghai. “The locations that emerged were numerous, but as we deliberated more, we realised that some of these terror hubs were now bereft of presence and had preemptively been vacated, fearing retribution from us... There was also a term of reference and our own binding self-imposed restriction to target only terrorists and thus prevent collateral damage. There were nine camps that you are now all familiar with which were confirmed by our various intelligence agencies to be inhabited.

“Some of these were in PoJK, while there were others that were located in the Punjab Province in Pakistan. Nefarious places such as Muridke, the hub centre of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has over the years bred infamous characters such as Ajmal Kasab and the likes of David Headley.”

Lt Gen Ghai said the Pakistani response following India’s strikes was “erratic and rattled,” noting that Pakistan violated the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civilians. “The line of control was also violated soon after by Pakistan and the erratic and rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives,” he said.

He credited the Indian Air Force for playing a vital role in the execution of the strikes. “The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions. The Indian Air Force had their assets up in the sky…”

The operation, involving coordinated efforts across land, air and maritime domains, marks one of India’s most extensive cross-border counter-terror actions in recent years.