New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. The request comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, and the recent ceasefire announcement involving Pakistan.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Opposition’s unanimous demand and stressed the need for a parliamentary debate on the unfolding situation. “Dear Prime Minister, I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately,” he wrote.

“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U S President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly, ” he added.

Kharge, in his communication, referred to his earlier letter dated April 28, 2025, where he had sought a joint session in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike, which claimed at least 26 lives.

India and Pakistan were locked in an intense four-day exchange of hostilities across land, air, and sea. India launched Operation Sindoor on April 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, first declared by US President Donald Trump and later confirmed by both New Delhi and Islamabad. However, Pakistan violated the truce within hours, with drones detected over Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and Rajasthan.