New Delhi: A high alert is sounded across the states in the India-Pakistan border as the neighbouring country violated ceasefire and resumed shelling across the Line of Control and fired drones targeting multiple locations of the Indian territory on Saturday night. Seven people, including a government official, were killed in the Saturday night’s unexpected attack from Pakistan, confirmed officials.

Additional District Development Commissioner (Rajouri) Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town. Though they were hospitalised, Thapa succumbed to his injuries.

Apart from Thapa, two security officials and five civilians were killed in Pakistan’s infiltration.

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh, laid down his life when a Pakistani artillery shell exploded near his post in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSF officials confirmed that sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz was killed in the cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan, reported PTI.

Two more persons -- two-year-old Aisha Noor and Mohd Shohib (35) -- were killed and three injured in shelling near an industrial area in Rajouri town, the officials said.

In Poonch district, 55-year-old Rashida Bi lost her life when a mortar shell hit her house at Kanghra-Galhutta village. Three more people were injured in intense shelling in Poonch and were evacuated to a hospital, said officials, adding that a local journalist was injured in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Zakir Hussain (45) was killed and two others, including a girl, were injured in shelling in the Kheri Keran village of Bantalab in the outskirts of Jammu, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amritsar on high alert

Meanwhile, a red alert is sounded in Punjab’s Amritsar in view of the ceasefire violation along the border.

Amritsar DC issued a statement asking people to remain indoors with lights off and stay away from windows. People are advised to refrain from moving out on the road, balcony or terrace.

“We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic," Amritsar DC in a statement issued at 5.24 am.

As tensions resumed on Saturday, a complete blackout was enforced in several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack.