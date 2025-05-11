New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday confirmed that Indian armed forces launched attacks on Pakistan military bases near the border and the reverberation of the strikes was heard even in Rawalpindi, where the Headquarters of the Pakistan Army is located. He spoke about Operation Sindoor while inaugurating the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

In his address, delivered virtually, Singh stated that Operation Sindoor symbolised India’s zero tolerance against terrorism. “The anti-India and terror organisations attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families. Indian armed forces got justice for these families through Operation Sindoor. So, the entire country is expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces. Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also the symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower,” said the union minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the operation displayed India’s willpower and military power. According to him, the mission was a message to the terrorists "that they wouldn’t be safe even beyond the border after attacking India".

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...The anti-India & terror organisations which attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families, Indian armed forces got justice for them through #OperationSindoor. So, the entire country is… pic.twitter.com/j5uwVIliYv — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Taking a dig at Pakistan for backing terrorists, Rajnath Singh accused the neighbouring nation of targeting civilians and places of worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor to demolish terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. We never targeted their civilians. But Pakistan not only targeted civilian areas in India but also attempted to attack temples, gurdwaras and churches. With valour and bravery, the Indian armed forces displayed restraint and gave a befitting reply by targeting other locations in Pakistan,” he pointed out.

The defence minister noted that Operation Sindoor has shown the world the consequences of terror attacks in Indian territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the Uri incident, the entire world saw the result of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, when our armed forces entered Pakistan and carried out a surgical strike. They saw it after Pulwama, when the Balakot airstrike was done. After the Pahalgam incident, the world is watching its consequences when India entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes,” he said.