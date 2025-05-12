New Delhi: India and Pakistan will hold crucial talks today as tensions continue to prevail even after reaching a ceasefire agreement. The Indian Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, told the media on Sunday that he would have a phone conversation with the Pakistan DGMO at 12 pm. He pointed out that modalities that will enable the longevity of the ceasefire will be discussed during the talks.

Expressing disappointment over the ceasefire violation, Ghai said the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday sent a "hotline message" to his Pakistani counterpart, highlighting "violation" of the understanding reached between the two militaries a day ago and India's "firm and clear" intent to respond to these "fiercely and punitively" if repeated later.

In a major announcement, he said that Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted a security review, and has granted "full authority to our Army commanders for counter-actions in the kinetic domain, in case of of any violation by Pakistan".

The Indian military chief confirmed that the Pakistan Army has "not crossed" the international boundary, neither in the plain sector nor the Line of Control. So, the "intrusion have been in air".

"There have been certain attempts along the Line of Control, when ceasefire violations have been on, to try and infiltrate and carry out and perpetrate activities that we are well familiar with. Whether these are by terrorists or by the Pakistan Army or its special forces and commandos, is difficult to say, but each of these have been effectively thwarted," the DGMO said, without mentioning any specific timeline.

Meanwhile, the government sources said that Pakistan sued for peace after Indian forces destroyed its eight air bases.

Rubbishing US mediation, the sources said that there was no need for a third-party intervention and, in fact, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convey that the Pakistanis got the message after being hammered by Indian missiles, reported PTI.

The Indian armed forces launched the fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian, on Saturday morning, the sources said.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage, they added.

Following India's strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7, Pakistan attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani actions on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 were the most severe, the sources said.

Following India's attacks on the Pakistani installations, Pakistan pleaded for cessation of hostilities, and its DGMO called his Indian counterpart, said government sources.

The understanding on halting military actions was firmed up by the two DGMOs, the sources said, dismissing Washington's claims of brokering the "ceasefire".

Around two hours after the conversation between the two DGMOs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.