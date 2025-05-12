New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first peaceful night in days, with no hostilities reported between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border. The Indian Army confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday morning.



"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border," the statement said. "No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days."

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent Indian retaliatory actions were carried out under the same operation.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan announced a mutual understanding to cease all hostilities on land, air and sea from 5 pm that day. However, there were some violations by the Pakistani military on Saturday night.