Newly released satellite images lay bare the impact of India's precision air strikes on two key terror strongholds in Pakistan — Markaz Taiba in Muridke and Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur — as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

While the pre-strike images show fully intact buildings nestled within fortified compounds, the same sites now appear reduced to rubble. These locations, long known to host top commanders and serve as ideological and arms training centres for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), remained operational hubs despite repeated international warnings.

Four impact points at the Muridke camp, once housing LeT commander Mudassar Khadian Khas, are visibly destroyed. According to Air Marshal AK Bharti, who led Sunday’s press briefing, Khadian Khas was killed in the strike.

Muridke terror camp before and after attack. Visuals released by Indian Army.

“These were deliberate, pin-pointed strikes — aimed only at key buildings — in line with India’s policy of avoiding civilian casualties,” said Bharti, who serves as Director General for Air Operations.

Out of the nine major terror camps neutralised under Operation Sindoor on May 7, five were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four inside Pakistan. Among them, Muridke and Bahawalpur stood out — not just as hideouts, but as epicentres of radicalisation, surveillance training, and arms handling operations. India’s satellite-guided targeting showcases a new phase of strategic depth, precision and restraint — destroying infrastructure, not indiscriminately attacking populations.