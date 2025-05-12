In the wake of Pakistan's attempted aerial and drone offensives following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces have released details of Pakistani military assets neutralised during India’s coordinated defensive and retaliatory operations. The revelation came during a briefing by senior commanders, including Air Marshal AK Bharti, who outlined India’s integrated response involving indigenous weapon systems, real-time command networks, and precision strikes.

Bharti confirmed that all Indian military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake future missions. The Indian military displayed wreckage and visual proof of several Pakistani platforms that were destroyed or intercepted. These include fighter jets, drones of foreign origin, and radar installations.



List of Pakistani weapons and assets destroyed



Aircraft and missiles

Pakistani Mirage fighter jet: Debris was displayed by Indian military during the DGMO briefing.

Debris was displayed by Indian military during the DGMO briefing. PL-15 air-to-air missile: A Chinese-origin missile used by Pakistan in the attack; remnants recovered by Indian forces.

Drones and unmanned systems

YIHA drone: Turkish-origin UAV shot down by Indian air defence.

Turkish-origin UAV shot down by Indian air defence. Songar drone: Another Turkish-origin drone intercepted and destroyed.

Another Turkish-origin drone intercepted and destroyed. Multiple drones and UCAVs: Several waves of Pakistani drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles were neutralised using indigenously developed soft- and hard-kill counter-UAS systems.

Air bases targeted and damaged

Rafiqui Air Base

Murid Air Base

Chaklala Air Base

Rahim Yar Khan Air Base

Sukkur Air Base

Chunian Air Base

Radar and surveillance installations hit