New Delhi: “Our enemies will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he addressed air warriors at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab. Saluting the Army, Navy and Air Force for their valour in the recent conflict with Pakistan, Modi declared: “Tales of your valour will be etched in history forever.”



Modi praised the Indian Air Force for executing Operation Sindoor with “speed and precision that left the enemy stunned”. He said the successful strikes on terror sites inside Pakistan had sent shockwaves across the border and “enhanced India’s self-confidence” and national unity.

“When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” he said. “When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.”

He added: “Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made the Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place.”

In a sharp warning to Pakistan and its terror networks, Modi said: “The godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction.” He added, “We are the land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh. Our enemies forgot they had challenged India’s armed forces.”

Addressing IAF personnel directly, Modi said, “I have come here to pay homage to your bravery. Because of your courage, echoes of Operation Sindoor’s success can be heard across the globe.”

He continued: “It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

The prime minister's visit to Adampur comes days after India carried out targeted air strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan on May 7. The operation marked one of the most significant escalations in years between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and Pakistan agreed to pause hostilities on May 10 after days of shelling and drone attacks along the border. However, New Delhi has maintained that the pause is conditional. “Operation Sindoor is India’s new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal,” Modi had said in a 22-minute address to the nation a day earlier. “We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan. The future will depend on their behaviour.”

Adampur is the second largest air base in India and a key strategic facility. The prime minister’s choice to visit it was also seen as a message to Islamabad, which had falsely claimed it had destroyed India's S-400 air defence system at the base. The Indian defence establishment has strongly rebutted those claims.

The Indian Air Force has said all its systems and bases remain fully operational and are ready for further missions if required. Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said India's military effort was targeted only at terrorists and their infrastructure. “It is a pity,” he added, “that the Pakistani military chose to bat for the terrorists.”