Chandigarh: At least 14 people have died in Punjab’s Amritsar district after consuming spurious liquor, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The deaths were reported from five villages — Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal, and Talwandi Ghuman.

Six others are currently undergoing treatment for complications linked to the illicit liquor, police told PTI.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the fatalities, adding that Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh had visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Police identified the accused as Prabhjit Singh — believed to be the main perpetrator — along with Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Excise Act. Investigations are ongoing.