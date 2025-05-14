Amritsar: Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw to Indian authorities, 21 days after Pakistan Rangers detained him near the International Border in Punjab.

The handover took place at 10.30 am at the joint check post (JCP) in Attari, Amritsar district, opposite Pakistan’s Wagah. A BSF spokesperson confirmed that the process was carried out peacefully and per established protocols.

Shaw, a member of the 24th battalion of the Border Security Force, had reportedly crossed into Pakistani territory on April 23 while on duty in the Ferozepur sector. He was part of the ‘Kisan Guard’ detail, deployed to protect Indian farmers cultivating land ahead of the border fence. Officials said he inadvertently misjudged the alignment of the border and stepped across while seeking rest under a tree, where he was apprehended.

Following sustained efforts by the BSF—through flag meetings and official communication channels—Pakistan agreed to repatriate the constable.

After his return, Shaw was taken for medical examination and is undergoing counselling and debriefing by BSF officials regarding his detention. He will not be assigned to active duty until an internal inquiry, initiated by the BSF Punjab Frontier, investigates the circumstances of his crossing and any procedural lapses.

Shaw, who hails from Rishra in Hooghly district, West Bengal, had been the subject of concern and public appeals by his wife following his disappearance, which occurred a day after a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The BSF spokesperson credited persistent diplomatic and operational efforts for securing the jawan’s safe return.

(With PTI inputs)