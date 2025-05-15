New Delhi: As the military officials confirmed that Turkiye supplied arms to Pakistan, all Turkish companies and educational institutions have come under scanner of the Central Government on account of national security. On Thursday, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who is personally monitoring the situation at airports, said national interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.

"... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said in an order.

The security clearance to the company, part of Turkiye's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonnes of cargo annually in India, as per its website. It is present at Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad and Chennai airports.

The decision of BCAS comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing for Pakistan and its condemnation of India's recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India.

There are also calls in certain quarters for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism in the wake of Turkiye backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

Celebi dismisses Turkish links

In a statement, Celebi Aviation India said it remains in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency. It rejected all allegations regarding the company's ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector.

"We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals," it said in a statement.

According to Celebi's website, it provides passenger, load control and flight operation, ramp, general aviation, cargo and postal, warehouse and bridge operation services.

A former official of Celebi said the company will take a big hit due to BCAS revoking the security clearance. India is the second largest revenue contributor for Celebi after Turkiye, the official added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Educational Institutions against Turkiye

The Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all academic collaborations with institutions affiliated to the government of Turkiye citing national security concerns, officials said on Thursday.

"Due to national security considerations, any MoU between Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and any institution affiliated to the government of Turkiye stands suspended with immediate effect until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the nation,” the university said in a post on X.

The Delhi University (DU), meanwhile, said it has no active collaboration with any Turkish or Azerbaijani institutions as all its previous MoUs have already expired.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has also suspended its MoU with Turkiye’s Inonu University, which was signed earlier this year for faculty and student exchange programmes.

"JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni," Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said.

After Turkiye and Azerbaijan condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, New Delhi's trade relations with Ankara and Baku were expected to come under strain.

There were growing calls for a boycott of Turkish goods and tourism from certain quarters across India. Several travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, have issued advisories against visiting Turkiye, reflecting the mounting public sentiment in India against the West Asian nation.