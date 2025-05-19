New Delhi: Ashoka University's professor and head of the department of political science, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.



Ali Khan was arrested on Sunday by Haryana Police after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to India's military offensive against Pakistan's terror networks.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ali Khan and said the pleas will be listed for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it during the day,” Sibal said. “Please list it tomorrow or the day after,” the CJI said.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to Ali Khan questioning his remarks, though he had maintained that they were "misunderstood" and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

Two FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station in Sonipat - one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.