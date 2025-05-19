New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a confidential session with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, clarified that India had not launched any attacks on Pakistan’s nuclear facilities during Operation Sindoor.

As per sources familiar with the proceedings, the government asserted that the operation was conducted entirely through conventional means and there had been no nuclear threats or signalling from Pakistan throughout the conflict.

The closed-door discussion took place in light of rising tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror incident and India's subsequent retaliatory action under Operation Sindoor, which focused on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, posed multiple questions to Misri, particularly on the strategic dimensions of the military action.

When asked about any Indian aircraft losses during the strikes, officials maintained that such operational details are classified and cannot be disclosed publicly. Committee members also questioned an X (formerly Twitter) post by US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed credit for facilitating a ceasefire between the two neighbours.

Sources noted that the Indian government refuted this claim strongly, maintaining that the truce was a mutually agreed decision between New Delhi and Islamabad. Misri reportedly stated, “He simply wanted to step into the spotlight,” when asked about Trump’s comments. It was further clarified that the US president neither consulted India nor sought approval to make such statements.

The panel also sought clarity over External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s previous remarks, which some interpreted as being at odds with India’s military position. Misri, according to sources, explained that the minister’s statement referred to the initial phase of the operation, specifically the overnight strikes on nine terror camps conducted on May 6–7. Misri said that Islamabad had been informed post-strike, and suggested that Jaishankar’s comments were being misread.

In addition, the committee unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the personal attacks directed at Misri and his family, while extending collective support and commending his handling of the situation during this critical period.

During the meeting, Misri also provided a candid evaluation of India’s longstanding diplomatic rift with Pakistan, asserting that relations have remained strained since 1947 and are unlikely to improve any time soon. On broader foreign policy, he remarked that India’s engagement with Turkey has historically been limited and that Ankara’s position during the latest standoff carries little weight in terms of bilateral trade or diplomacy.

Sources further indicated that communication links between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, especially at the DGMO level, remained functional during the confrontation. These exchanges were instrumental in preventing escalation and ensuring stability after the strikes.