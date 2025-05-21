New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested over a social media post on Operation Sindoor. The court, while granting bail, criticised the professor for his "choice of words" and questioned the timing and intent behind his post, suggesting it sought “cheap popularity.” He was granted bail with three conditions; he must not publish articles, posts, or speeches related to the case; he is prohibited from commenting on Operation Sindoor or the Pahalgam attack; and he must surrender his passport.

The court observed the professor’s comments were anti-war and called for deeper analysis, directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three IPS officers from outside Haryana and Delhi, including one woman. Ashoka University welcomed the decision, expressing relief and support for the professor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court, hearing the professor’s plea through Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, acknowledged the right to free speech but underscored that it must come with responsibility. Justice Surya Kant remarked that the country needs unity during times of crisis and called the professor’s language “dog whistling” and provocative.

Sibal argued that Mahmudabad had no criminal intent, and that his pregnant wife was distressed over his arrest. He added that a second FIR had been filed by the Haryana Women’s Commission over alleged disparaging remarks about two women officers involved in Operation Sindoor. Professor Mahmudabad was arrested last week under charges of promoting enmity and threatening national integrity.