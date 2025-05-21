Pune: Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, one of India’s most eminent astrophysicists and a global name in cosmology, passed away in Pune on Tuesday at the age of 86.



Renowned for co-developing the Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity—an alternative to Einstein’s general relativity—Dr Narlikar also played a key role in promoting the steady-state theory of the universe, a notable challenge to the dominant Big Bang model.

Beyond his pathbreaking scientific work, he was deeply committed to making science accessible to the public and was instrumental in establishing premier research institutions across India. A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar leaves behind a legacy of intellectual rigour, curiosity and public engagement.

According to family sources, Dr Narlikar died in his sleep early morning.Narlikar had recently undergone hip surgery in a city-based hospital. He is survived by three daughters. Dr Narlikar's last rites will be conducted with full state honours on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Born on July 19, 1938, Dr Narlikar completed his early education on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was a professor and Head of the Mathematics Department. He migrated to Cambridge for higher studies, becoming a Wrangler and Tyson Medallist in the Mathematical Tripos. While in the United Kingdom, he and his doctoral adviser Fred Hoyle developed the famous Hoyle-Narlikar theory of gravity.

He returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (1972-1989), where, under his charge, the Theoretical Astrophysics Group expanded and acquired international standing.

In 1988, the UGC invited Dr Narlikar to set up the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics as its Founder Director.

He held the directorship of IUCAA until his retirement in 2003. Under his direction, IUCAA has acquired a worldwide reputation as a centre of excellence in teaching and research in astronomy and astrophysics. He was an Emeritus Professor at IUCAA. Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Narlikar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1965 at the young age of 26.

In 2004, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, and the Maharashtra government honoured him with the state's highest civilian award, Maharashtra Bhushan, in 2011. In 2014, the Sahitya Akademi, the premier literary body in India, selected his autobiography for its highest prize in regional language (Marathi) writing.

In a statement, IUCAA said that Dr Narlikar's passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian science.

"Over the course of a remarkable career, he made groundbreaking contributions to cosmology, challenged prevailing scientific orthodoxy, and dedicated himself to making science accessible to the broader public.

"He was best known for co-developing the Hoyle-Narlikar theory of gravity- an alternative to Einstein's general relativity- and for championing the steady-state theory of the universe, a bold counterpoint to the widely accepted Big Bang model," said the statement.

IUCAA said his vision for the institute, dubbed the "Eight-fold Way", emphasised excellence in astronomy research.

It also emphasised outreach to the University faculty, guidance to PhD students, access to the latest observational facilities for Indian astronomers as well as science outreach and education for school children and the wider public, it said.

Tributes poured in for Dr Narlikar from various sections of society.

President Droupadi Murmu said Dr Narlikar has left an indelible mark through his body of work, which will inspire generations to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His passion for popularising science helped in educating a large number of people, especially the youth. I extend my condolences to members of his family, friends and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Narlikar's passing a "monumental loss to the scientific community."

"He was a luminary, especially in the field of astrophysics. His pioneering works, especially key theoretical frameworks, will be valued by generations of researchers. He made a mark as an institution builder, grooming centres of learning and innovation for young minds. His writings have also gone a long way in making science accessible to common citizens," Modi said on X.

The scientific community remembered Dr Narlikar as the common man's scientist who "democratised" and popularised science in India while inspiring students to pursue high-quality research in astronomy and astrophysics.

Former ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath said the country has lost a "visionary astrophysicist and science communicator who inspired my generation with his popular works such as The lighter side of gravity' and Seven wonders of the cosmos'."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Narlikar "one of the world's greatest astrophysicists".

In a post on X, Fadnavis said Narlikar had played a crucial role in spreading science by creating literature on scientific subjects. He explained complex subjects to ordinary readers in very simple terms.

"We have lost a great scientist and an equally great writer. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him," Fadnavis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar said that among Maharashtrian scientists who contributed to research at the national and international levels, Narlikar will always be remembered with respect and honour