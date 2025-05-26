New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs) since 2023.



Officials said that Jat, an assistant sub-inspector with the CRPF, was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, PTI reported.



The anti-terror agency has arrested Jat from Delhi and is interrogating him, they added.



Meanwhile, the CRPF said it has dismissed him from the service.



Jat came under the scanner after close monitoring of his social media activity by the CRPF, in coordination with the central agencies, during which he was found to have "acted in violation of established norms and protocols," according to a statement issued by the CRPF.



He was handed over to the NIA for further inquiry, it said.



"Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules," the statement said.



According to a PTI report, Jat was produced before a special court here, which remanded him to NIA custody till June 6.