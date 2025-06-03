The Punjab police have arrested a man from Tarn Taran district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, reported PTI.

The accused, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mohhalla Rodupuro, shared information about troop deployment and strategic locations during Operation Sindoor with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He was also in contact with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla.

Police said the accused received money for passing on sensitive information and kept Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the loop. He was arrested in a joint operation by the Tarn Taran police and the Counter-Intelligence wing of the police.

Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, #TarnTaran.



Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and… pic.twitter.com/JIuLVToIMk — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 3, 2025

"Arrested accused had been in contact with the Pakistan ISI and (Pakistan based Khalistani supporter) Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during OperationSindoor," the DGP said in a post on X. "He also received payments from PIOs via Indianchannels," he further said.

Recovered a mobile phone containing intelligence that he shared with the PIOs, as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts, the DGP said. Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at Police Station City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.