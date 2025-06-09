Mumbai: Four died and nine sustained injuries after falling from two overcrowded local trains in Thane here on Monday. The mishap occurred during the morning rush hour as the trains crossed each other near a sharp curve close to Mumbra railway station, reported PTI.

According to officials, the victims were standing on the footboards of two trains, one heading towards Kasara and the other bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Police said the commuters' backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, causing several to fall off.

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that the travellers were clinging to the doors of the crowded compartments when the accident happened. The guard of the Kasara-bound train informed the railway authorities immediately. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but four were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased are Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and Government Railway Police constable Vicky Mukhyad.

The Railway Board has announced that all upcoming suburban trains in Mumbai will be equipped with automatic doors. Existing rakes will also be retrofitted with the same system to improve commuter safety, an official said. Around 75 lakh people travel daily on Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the railway authorities are investigating the incident, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that necessary assistance will be extended to the affected families.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called attention to the larger issue of safety in Mumbai’s local train system: “The incident highlights the need to pay serious attention to overcrowding and passenger safety in the suburban railway system.”

A survivor told officials that the collision occurred when commuters hanging on the footboards came into contact as the two trains passed each other.

In response to concerns about infrastructure neglect despite Mumbai commuters contributing significantly to railway revenue, Shinde assured: “A high-powered Railways committee will investigate the matter. The truth will come out, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident and took aim at the Central Government:

“While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of ‘service’, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train.”

“Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos,” he posted on X.

“11 years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. The government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047. Who will see what the country is facing today?”

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar urged the railway authorities to take immediate action: “The Central Railway should increase local trains on important routes. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers.”

“It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths,” he said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the government’s response: “The Railways should just shut up about what they are planning to do because none of them have been delivered as far as Mumbai local trains are concerned.”

“These are not deaths by overcrowding but murders executed by an apathetic Reel Minister and the government of Maharashtra.”

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad demanded accountability from the Centre: “Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should own responsibility for the tragedy and resign.”

MNS president Raj Thackeray blamed overcrowding on an influx of migrants: “The railways infrastructure in Mumbai has collapsed due to the ‘hordes’ of migrants.”

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad criticised the automatic door proposal: “Commuters will suffocate due to this facility.”