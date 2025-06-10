Panaji: Following Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's intervention on Tuesday, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors ended their protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, officials said.

The CM visited the state-run GMCH, located near Panaji, in the morning and assured the protesting doctors that their demands would be met, PTI reported.

"All seven demands were discussed in the meeting today. All the demands are passed," the CM said. Such an incident should not happen in the future, he added.

Regarding the meeting, Sawant said the doctors have "respected my words" and called off their protest.

"GMCH is an apex medical college. Such a strike was not fair in the interest of the people, the patients would have suffered. That is why I intervened and their demands were passed," he said.

Rane had been facing a backlash from the medical fraternity after he lashed out at GMCH's chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility and ordered his suspension.

CM Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

On Monday, Rane posted an apology to the doctor on social media. The protestors, however, were not happy with the gesture and demanded that the minister personally apologise to Dr Kuttikar.

According to a PTI report, the minister said that while he may have erred in his communication, his intent was always to ensure that no patient was denied timely care and that the public health system remained responsive and compassionate.

The opposition Congress had extended support for the protesting doctors, demanding Rane's ouster.

On Tuesday, CM Sawant met representatives of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and other officials at the state-run hospital.

Emerging from the meeting, GARD president Dr Ayush Sharma told reporters that they were withdrawing their agitation with immediate effect.

He also said the GARD has withdrawn the 24-hour deadline given on Monday to minister Rane to apologise to Dr Kuttikar.

The chief minister on Monday evening held a meeting with the GARD representatives, GMCH dean and other representatives of the medical fraternity at his official residence to discuss the issue.

The CM also said security at the GMCH would be beefed up by posting a sub-inspector level officer at the police outpost in the medical facility.

Fifty additional police personnel would be deployed at the hospital, the chief minister said.

Senior GMCH doctor Madhu Godhikrikar said, "One of the demands was for the health minister to come personally and apologise. But it was decided that such a demand cannot be made. A government officer cannot ask a minister to come to his office and apologise," he said.

The issue was not about Dr Kuttikar, but about insult of the chair (of CMO), he said.