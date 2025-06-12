Ahmedabad/New Delhi: An Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport premises. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people.



According to early reports from police, the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky. Television footage showed massive smoke rising from the crash site, sparking panic in the surrounding area.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a post on X.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Smoke seen emanating from airport premises. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)



pic.twitter.com/qbO486KoEo

The exact cause of the crash and the number of casualties remain unclear as of now. Authorities have yet to confirm whether there were any survivors or fatalities.

Police and emergency responders have rushed to the site, and rescue operations are reportedly underway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other relevant agencies are expected to initiate a detailed investigation.