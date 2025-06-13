New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he had spoken to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand regarding the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The AI-171 to London Gatwick, which crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, along with 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian. Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board were killed in the crash, with only one survivor currently under medical care for injuries sustained in the incident.

“In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Officials said the London-bound Boeing 737 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College complex in Ahmedabad just moments after takeoff, erupting into flames and killing at least 265 people, including several on the ground, in what is being described as one of the worst aviation tragedies in recent Indian history.

Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Europe at the time of the disaster, has been in constant contact with international counterparts as part of India’s response efforts.