New Delhi: A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) released its 2024 report, reaffirming New Delhi's long-standing concerns that pro-Khalistani elements in Canada are engaging in anti-India activities with impunity. According to PTI, the report stated that these politically motivated violent extremists have posed a national security threat since the mid-1980s. The concern centres on Khalistani supporters in Canada who aim to create an independent nation, Khalistan, within India's Punjab.



It said a small group of Khalistani extremists are continuing to use Canada as a base for fundraising and planning of violence primarily in India. The report said ongoing involvement in violent activities by Canada-based Khalistani extremists continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests. The report was also critical of New Delhi for what it called India's foreign interference activities in Canada.

"In particular, real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada," it alleged. "Since the mid-1980s, the PMVE (politically motivated violent extremism) threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists seeking to use and support violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India," the report said.

Under its India section, the report alleged that "Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians."

"When these activities are deceptive, clandestine or threatening, they are deemed to be foreign interference," it claimed. New Delhi had previously trashed such charges levelled by Canadian authorities.

The report also said China poses the greatest intelligence threat to Canada, besides naming Pakistan, Russia and Iran. The report also mentioned the case of killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Nijjar. India had rejected the charges. In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

The report said Canada's investigation into the 2023 killing of Nijjar continued in 2024. "Four individuals were arrested in May 2024 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Criminal proceedings are ongoing," it said.

"In mid-October, as part of ongoing RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) investigations, the RCMP announced that evidence pointed to a link between agents of the government of India and criminal networks to sow violent activity in South Asian communities in Canada," the report alleged.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said this was Ottawa’s first ever acknowledgement of Khalistani extremists using Canadian soil to promote violence in India.

“The first time the term ‘extremism’ has been officially used by Canada in relation to Khalistanis,” said Malviya in a social media message, tagging a Canadian intelligence agency’s statement on anti-India forces operating in that country.

The BJP leader, in charge of the National Information and Technology Department, said, “This is a significant admission. Despite years of India raising concerns, Canada had largely turned a blind eye. But now, its own intelligence confirms what New Delhi has long maintained - Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements.”

(With PTI and IANS inputs.)