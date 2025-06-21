Leopard drags away 4-year-old girl while playing outside home in Valparai
Coimbatore: A four-year-old girl was dragged away by a leopard in Valparai on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in the South Division of Pachamalai Estate near Valparai town.
The missing child, Roshni, is the daughter of Manoj Kund, a tea estate worker from Jharkhand. She was playing in front of her house when a leopard came from a nearby tea plantation, attacked her, and dragged her away.
Estate workers, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm and launched a search operation. However, the child could not be traced despite hours of effort.
Roshni's parents had arrived in Valparai from Jharkhand for work last Sunday.
