Two dead and around twenty people missing after flash floods triggered by cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. In Kangra district, two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad. Around 15–20 workers stationed near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project in Khaniyara are feared swept away after floodwater submerged their temporary shelters.

Project work was halted due to rain, and the workers were resting when water from Manuni Khad and nearby drains surged into the colony. According to PTI, some workers were found safe and search operations continue under adverse conditions.

"Heavy rains are continuing since the morning. I received several calls saying rains have caused huge damage in Sainj, Tirthan and Gadsa. I would appeal to the people to stay away from the rivers and drains. I have asked the administration to take quick action as people are in trouble," Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri told PTI. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local officials, and panchayat members are engaged in rescue efforts.

In Kullu district, three people went missing in Rehla Bihal while trying to retrieve belongings from their homes during the flood. Significant damage was reported in Sainj, Gadsa, and Tirthan, affecting houses, shops, roads, and a school. A bridge was washed away in Banjar, and floodwater entered a government school and agricultural land. Flash floods were also reported in Manali and Banjar areas.

Landslides, debris flow, and blocked roads were reported in Lahaul-Spiti. Palampur recorded the highest rainfall at 145.5 mm. Gusty winds of up to 56 kmph were reported in Tabo. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in several districts till June 29 and warned of flash flood risks in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.