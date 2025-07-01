At least five people were killed in an explosion at the Gokulesh Fireworks Factory in Chinnakkampatti near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday. The two workers who were injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Sivakasi Government Hospital. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion might have been caused by improper handling of explosive materials, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, according to IANS.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sivakasi and Sattur rushed to the site and are continuing with containment and rescue operations. The blast, which flattened several rooms within the premises, occurred while factory workers were engaged in routine tasks. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Virudhunagar administration is overseeing rescue efforts after yet another accident exposed safety lapses in Sivakasi’s firecracker industry. This region produces 90% of India’s fireworks, and has over 8,000 units where even licensed factories often violate safety norms.

(With inputs from IANS)