Bengaluru police have arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old woman software engineer whose death was initially believed to be the result of a fire accident at her apartment in east Bengaluru.

The accused, a native of Kodagu district, allegedly killed the woman after she resisted his sexual advances, PTI reported. The victim, from Dakshina Kannada, was employed with a leading technology firm in the city.

The incident occurred at a two-bedroom flat in Subramanya Layout, within the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, on the night of January 3. Police initially suspected that the woman had died due to smoke suffocation following a fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit. Her flatmate was away in her hometown at the time.

The case took a turn after a friend of the victim lodged a complaint expressing suspicion over the circumstances of her death. Based on the investigation, police identified and arrested the suspect, who lived with his mother in a neighbouring house.

According to police, the accused allegedly entered the flat through a side window around 9 pm and demanded sexual favours. When the woman resisted, he is said to have covered her mouth and nose, causing her to lose consciousness. She suffered a minor injury and began bleeding. Investigators said the accused then set fire to clothes and other items on the bed in an attempt to destroy evidence, before fleeing with the victim’s mobile phone.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory examined the scene and, based on technical evidence, police arrested the suspect. He has been remanded in custody for three days, and further investigation is underway.