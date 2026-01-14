A Joint Services Multi-Speciality Camp, organised by the Indian Navy to provide comprehensive medical care to the people of Lakshadweep, is underway. The camp, which began on January 12, will continue until January 17.

The camp, envisioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will cover five islands: Amini, Androth, Agatti, Kavaratti, and Minicoy. The program was formally inaugurated by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kavaratti, on Tuesday.

The five-day camp, which began on Monday, offers medical consultations, along with diagnostic and therapeutic services in basic and superspecialty areas. A dedicated ophthalmology team has also been deployed at Kavaratti to undertake cataract surgeries for eligible patients. Additionally, services across Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, and Endocrinology are also provided.

In just two days, the camp has already performed more than 46 sight-restoring surgeries.

The initiative, which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring access to quality healthcare for all, has mobilised 29 Medical Officers, 2 Nursing Officers, and 42 Paramedical personnel from the Defence Forces at establishments across the country. Dedicated surgical teams have also been deployed at Agatti and Minicoy to manage operative and procedural requirements.

Through the initiative, medical equipment, stores, and medicines have been augmented to work hand in hand with Lakshadweep's healthcare infrastructure.

It also focuses on holistic well-being by promoting overall wellness and welfare through counselling sessions on preventive healthcare, lifestyle modification, mental well-being, and nutrition.