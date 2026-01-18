Noida: A 27-year-old software professional lost his life after his car lost control and plunged into a 20-foot-deep, water-filled pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday, prompting a large-scale search operation. The body was recovered later in the morning with assistance from the fire department, SDRF, NDRF, and local police.

Officials at the Knowledge Park police station said they received information around 12.15 am that a vehicle had fallen into a pit near Sector 150.

The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park in Sector 150. He worked as a software engineer with a reputed firm in Gurugram and was returning home when the incident occurred.

“The search operation was conducted with support from the NDRF, SDRF, the fire department, and the local police. The body was retrieved at about 4 am on Saturday,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay.

Preliminary findings indicate that poor visibility due to fog and overspeeding may have caused the vehicle to cross a drain and crash into the pit, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, local residents protested against the Noida Authority, alleging negligence. They claimed similar accidents had occurred earlier and that repeated requests for proper barricades and reflectors near the drain had been ignored.

“Residents had urged the Noida Authority to install barricades and reflectors, but no action was taken,” a protester said.