New Delhi: India has decided to bring back the families of its officials stationed in Bangladesh as a precautionary step in light of the prevailing security situation there, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision comes just weeks ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections. Citing safety concerns, official sources said dependents of Indian personnel posted at the High Commission and other diplomatic posts have been advised to return to India.

They clarified that India’s mission in Dhaka and its other diplomatic offices in Bangladesh remain fully functional and operational.

In addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India maintains diplomatic posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate clarity on when the families would return to Bangladesh, reported PTI.

Sources indicated that New Delhi has designated Bangladesh as a “non-family” posting for Indian diplomats and officials due to security concerns arising from increased activities of extremist elements in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan is also classified as a “non-family” destination for Indian diplomatic postings.

India-Bangladesh relations have faced strain since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi has repeatedly voiced concerns over attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.