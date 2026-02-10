Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning over the alleged assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, with several abandoned houses set on fire and shots fired, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days.

The firing and arson in the Litan Sareikhong area came a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations imposed restrictions on the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong district.

"Armed men set fire to abandoned houses and fired several rounds in Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense and security forces are trying to bring it under control," a police officer said.

The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of internet services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT, across Ukhrul district as a preventive and precautionary measure, officials said.

Locals who fled their homes later confronted security forces, alleging failure to prevent the firing in the area. A video clip circulating on social media showed thick smoke rising from the hill area.

Hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers — mostly women, children and elderly persons — have been fleeing Litan Sareikhong and nearby Kuki villages for the past two days to safer locations in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, another official said.

"Several villagers have taken shelter in Motbung and parts of Saikul in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district," he said.

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Monday that at least 21 houses had been burnt and additional security forces deployed to control the situation.

Meanwhile, police said two truck drivers stranded at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under Litan police station limits after their vehicles broke down were rescued on Monday.

Two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, have banned the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and adjoining Kamjong district.