The Nagaroor Police on Tuesday arrested two of the accused in the case involving the death of a father-son duo due to suspected electrocution in a field near the Kilimanoor Block Office, Nagaroor. They were later remanded to judicial custody.

The police took into custody the landowner Narayanan Potty's brother, Venugopal Potty (74), who had given an electrical connection to the snare, and Gopalan (78), who had leased the land.

The father-son duo were found dead in a tapioca field near the Kilimanoor Block Office, in Chenkikunnu Jn, Nagaroor, on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Kochunni (58) and Akhil (31), both from Konath Veedu, Kuriyedithkonam, Chemmarathmukk. It is suspected that they had died due to electrocution.

The Nagaroor Police registered a case against the accused under section 105, culpable homicide not amounting to murder; section 238(B), causing disappearance of evidence; and section 3(5), acts done in furtherance of common intention, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, the Attingal Executive Division of KSEB had inspected the plot. There, they found a plug point which could have been used to supply electricity to the wire trap, pointing to the possibility that the snare was live. However, Deepa R, the Executive Engineer at the Attingal Division, says that the trap was disconnected from the outlet at the time of the inspection.

The Nagaroor police also found that the accused had used the fencing without obtaining the necessary permits. The Thiruvananthapuram District Electrical Inspectorate has also begun a probe into the matter and will submit a report.