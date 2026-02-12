New Delhi: Seeking to provide legal certainty, the Lok Sabha on February 12 passed the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The central government said the legislation aims to prevent any "future unwarranted complication" regarding the continuity of laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020.

Responding to the debate on the Bill, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the four Labour Codes implemented nearly three months ago ensure a guaranteed minimum wage. He added that the Codes also mandate the issuance of appointment letters and provide equal pay for the same work regardless of gender.

As per the statement of objects and reasons, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which govern trade unions, industrial employment, and industrial disputes.

The Code includes savings provisions under Section 104 to maintain continuity and legal clarity.

"Though the repeal has occurred by operation of section 104 of the Code itself, there is a possibility of future confusion being created on a misconceived ground that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive," it explained.

It further stated that Section 104 and a February 2026 notification clearly establish that the repeal took place through the Code itself, and that "it is considered desirable to introduce the proposed amendment to avoid any future unwarranted complication," it noted.