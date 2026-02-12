Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin in India on February 19, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries, the first Roza (fasting) may be observed a day earlier, depending on official moon-sighting announcements.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The day begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar at sunset. Those observing the fast refrain from eating and drinking, including water, throughout the day. The month is marked by prayer, self-discipline, charity and spiritual reflection.

Oman has confirmed February 19 as the first day of Ramadan. According to the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre, fasting in the UAE is also likely to begin on February 19. IAC Director Eng Mohammed Shawkat Odeh said the crescent moon is unlikely to be sighted anywhere in the Arab world on February 17.

Under the Islamic calendar, a month lasts 29 or 30 days. Current calculations indicate that Shaban will complete 30 days, making February 19 the first day of Ramadan. However, the final confirmation will come only after the official decision of the moon-sighting committee on Shaban 29, corresponding to February 17.

Revised work timings in UAE

Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in UAE has announced revised working hours for government employees during Ramadan. Offices will function from 9 am to 2.30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 am to 12 noon on Fridays. Employees whose job roles require adjustments will be granted flexibility.

Government entities may also adopt flexible work arrangements. Subject to conditions, up to 70 per cent of staff may be allowed to work from home on Fridays. Currently, UAE government employees work eight hours from Monday to Thursday and four-and-a-half hours on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays, while Sharjah observes a three-day weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The revised schedule has been introduced to ease workload during the holy month.