New Delhi: Security agencies on Sunday arrested eight individuals from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for allegedly planning a major terror conspiracy in Delhi. Police sources said the group has links to Pakistan’s ISI and extremist organisations based in Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal.

Six of the accused were apprehended from a garment factory in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu, and from locations in West Bengal. Police said one of those arrested is a Bangladeshi national. Two other individuals had been detained earlier as part of follow-up action connected to the same case.

Those arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police were later handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the group was allegedly planning attacks in different parts of India.

The arrests follow intelligence warnings that the ISI-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba is attempting to establish local modules within the country to execute a series of attacks.

Another alert indicated that Lashkar-e-Taiba was allegedly planning an attack near the Red Fort. After the arrests, police seized several mobile phones and SIM cards.

Investigators said the accused had posted content on social media supporting Pakistan-based terror groups. All of them had reportedly concealed their identities while working at a garment factory and were using fake Aadhaar cards, confirmed police officials.

During searches, security agencies recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards. Authorities believe the suspects were conducting reconnaissance in multiple cities to help set up local modules for ISI-backed groups, according to reports.

Police said that during the AI Summit, four of the accused travelled to Delhi and allegedly put up posters advocating for a “Free Kashmir.” They later returned to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Officials stated that the accused communicated primarily through social media platforms. The Delhi Police are expected to question them about their suspected links to Bangladesh-based terror outfits and their alleged connections with the ISI. Authorities said that over the past few months, the ISI has been attempting to plan attacks in India as part of a strategy to create local modules and reduce direct foreign involvement.

Officials added that Pakistani terrorists stationed at launch pads along the India-Pakistan border have faced difficulties infiltrating into India. Setting up local modules, they said, could allow Pakistan plausible deniability if attacks are carried out by operatives within India.

Intelligence alerts have also warned of a possible plot to target temples in North India. The Delhi Police plan to interrogate the accused about this alleged conspiracy and determine the locations where reconnaissance may have been conducted.

According to officials, the alleged plan to target temples has been under consideration for several months, with the aim of triggering communal tensions. The plot is reportedly being overseen by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

PTI sources further indicated that intelligence agencies suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba may be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack. The alleged plan is said to be linked to efforts to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.