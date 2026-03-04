Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to move to the Rajya Sabha, with his son Nishant Kumar expected to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Reports, quoting unnamed party sources, indicate that the BJP will pick the next CM. This transition may occur during the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with nominations anticipated to be filed this week.

However, neither RJD nor the BJP has officially confirmed the reports.

Quoting a leader close to Nitish Kumar, NDTV said the decision was taken in Delhi, possibly indicating that the shift is at the BJP's behest. Sources told the broadcaster that Nitish may resign as early as next week.

If the change happens, it will put the BJP firmly in control of Bihar- a position they have sought for some time. Several BJP leaders are in contention for the CM's post, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai identified as frontrunners.

At 75, Nitish is Bihar's longest-serving CM, having taken the oath a record 10 times. He has held the position since 2015, except for a brief period when Jitan Ram Manjhi, a close aide, served as chief minister.

Nitish has consistently led election campaigns in Bihar, whether for the NDA or the Mahagathbandhan, depending on his political alignment at the time. He remains one of the state's most popular CMs, maintaining strong support despite his political shifts.

In 2025, when many political analysts had written him off, he made a notable comeback, bolstered by women's support in the state, thanks to initiatives such as the cycles for schoolgirls scheme and the implementation of a liquor ban.