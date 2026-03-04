Kozhikode: A resolution passed by the Kozhikode district committee of the NCP against the candidature of A K Saseendran for the Elathur constituency has not only laid bare a deepening rift within the party but also raised concerns that the internal discord could dent the LDF’s prospects in its stronghold. The committee has recommended district secretary Mukkam Muhammed instead of Saseendran, despite the CPM state leadership’s preference to field the Forest Minister again.

The resolution was adopted at the district-level election committee meeting held on Tuesday, where 80 of the 83 members present supported the proposal, while only three opposed it. The district committee has urged the state leadership to forward Muhammed’s name to the party’s national leadership for final approval.

The internal divide became evident when leaders addressed the media after the meeting. A section of leaders openly stated that there was no need for a resolution, when another section explained the meeting's decision to the media. Later, Saseendran himself sharply criticised both sections of party leaders for airing differences publicly.

However, the district leadership continues to insist that the national leadership should consider only the single name recommended by the district committee, and it wants the party’s state chief, P C Chacko, to intervene in the matter.

“When more than 90 per cent of party leaders opposed fielding Saseendran again, only three argued that there was no need for a resolution. We have forwarded the district committee’s recommendation to the state committee and hope the state leadership will send the same name to the national leadership for final approval,” Mukkam Muhammed told Onmanorama.

However, Saseendran has already conveyed to the party leadership his interest in contesting from Elathur once again. With the CPM backing his candidature, the situation has become more complex for the NCP to arrive at a consensus.

Mukkam Muhammed claimed that the district committee’s decision enjoys strong support from the CPM’s constituency-level leadership as well as the local LDF leadership. “The local leadership of the LDF and CPM supports our decision. However, the final decision will be taken by the LDF state committee after discussions with the NCP state leadership,” he said. Muhammed is also the LDF convenor for Kozhikode district.

Saseendran is banking on the support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has stood by him during previous crises. Notably, when NCP state chief P.C. Chacko demanded that Saseendran be replaced by MLA Thomas K. Thomas as Forest Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan backed Saseendran.

Electorally, Saseendran has maintained a strong record in Elathur. He won the seat in 2021 with a margin of over 38,000 votes, in 2016 by 28,937 votes, and in 2011 by 14,654 votes- a trajectory that underscores his growing electoral strength even as internal resistance mounts within the party.

If Saseendran is fielded once again, overriding the stance of the LDF convenor in Kozhikode, it could adversely affect the Left’s prospects in Elathur- especially at a time when sections of the local CPM leadership in Kakkodi, Chelannur and Elathur regions are reportedly not keen on backing his candidature.