New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Doha issued a fresh advisory on Saturday asking Indian nationals currently stranded in Qatar as tourists or short-term visitors following flight cancellations to register their details through an online form.

A huge number of people have been stranded across the Middle East after airlines suspended flight operations due to tensions triggered by the US-Israel strike on Iran.

In the advisory, the embassy said Indian nationals holding a Hayya A1 visa who are stranded in Qatar due to the cancellation of flights between February 28 and March 7 are encouraged to submit their details through the link provided: https://forms.gle/onbWkfr5o5sFn8Us5

Due to technical issues, the previous link is no longer valid. Please use the updated link below:https://t.co/Np26i3h8Qr https://t.co/zbM6v7VACg — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 7, 2026

The embassy said the details are being collected to ascertain the exact number of stranded Indian citizens who are not residents of Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the form, individuals are asked to provide information, including their name, passport number, and ticket booking details, among others.

Between March 2 and March 4, India repatriated nearly 15,000 stranded passengers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman after these Middle Eastern nations partially resumed airport operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who are permanent residents of Qatar or hold job visas are not required to register their details.

Tensions escalated after a coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 27,000 flights to Middle Eastern countries have been cancelled since the conflict began. Meanwhile, several Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, resumed flight operations on March 6.