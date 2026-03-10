New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up a resolution moved by opposition members seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, alleging that he had shown bias in favour of the ruling party. The development came amid a heated exchange over who should preside over the House during the discussion on the motion.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed read out the notice proposing the resolution to remove Birla from the Speaker’s post. The motion had also been submitted by fellow Congress MPs K Suresh and Mallu Ravi.

Soon after Jawed read the notice, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised a point of order, questioning the decision to have BJP MP Jagdambika Pal preside over the proceedings. Owaisi argued that Pal’s appointment to the panel of chairpersons had been made by Speaker Birla himself.

Responding to the objection, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited constitutional provisions, relevant laws and House rules to defend the arrangement.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also rejected Owaisi’s contention, stating that Pal was fully authorised to chair the House when the motion was taken up.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy suggested that Rijiju should formally move a motion to appoint a presiding officer specifically to oversee the proceedings related to the Speaker’s removal, reported PTI.

Dismissing the objections, Pal proceeded to place the notice before the House for approval and asked members supporting the motion to stand up. After at least 50 MPs rose in support, the notice was admitted, and Jawed read out the resolution, which was then accepted for discussion.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, initiated the debate on the motion. The House has allotted 10 hours for the discussion. While opening the debate, Gogoi again raised concerns about who should preside over the proceedings when a motion seeking the removal of the Speaker is under consideration.