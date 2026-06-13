New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday appointed Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to retire on June 30.

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Seth will assume office on the afternoon of June 30, the Defence Ministry said. His appointment follows the convention of seniority.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over a military career spanning nearly four decades, he has held a range of operational, strategic and administrative assignments.

Known for his role in force modernisation and long-term capability development, he has served in key positions at Army Headquarters and contributed to strategic planning and force restructuring initiatives.

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Lt Gen Seth has commanded an Armoured Regiment, an Armoured Brigade and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a lieutenant general, he headed the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area.

He went on to command both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, a distinction achieved by only a few senior officers. He has also held several important staff appointments that shaped operational planning and force management.

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A graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, Lt Gen Seth also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. The Defence Ministry described him as a highly accomplished officer with an outstanding record in professional military education and leadership.