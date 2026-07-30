Amid persistent Opposition protests over the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Parliament on Thursday passed a bill criminalising insults to the national song Vande Mataram after a brief debate.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by a voice vote after two members spoke on the bill.

The bill seeks to make insult to Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, who piloted the bill in the lower House, said it was an important measure to give Vande Mataram status on par with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

He said previous Congress governments should have given Vande Mataram its due status but did not as they indulged in appeasement politics.

Rai ended his brief statement in Lok Sabha with Vande Mataram chant.

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Amendments moved by opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, were rejected by voice vote. Raja later tore some documents and hurled them towards the Well.

Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday passed the bill.

Amid sloganeering after the passage of the bill, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

(With PTI inputs)