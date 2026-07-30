New Delhi: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Thursday as Opposition MPs staged protests over alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, which were adjourned amid slogan-shouting, reconvened at 2pm.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to consider and pass the anti-paper leak amendment Bill later in the day. The legislation, which seeks to strengthen the existing law by prescribing stricter punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh for exam-related malpractices, was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it convened, with Speaker Om Birla urging members to allow the Question Hour to continue. As the Opposition remained adamant, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex, raising slogans against the Centre over the alleged police excesses on students and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The protesters gathered near Makar Dwar and raised slogans such as "chadhawa chor, gaddi chor", "grih mantri sadan mein aao" and "who gave the order?". They also carried a donation box and were seen dropping money into it, symbolically highlighting the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. Besides Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji were among those who joined the demonstration.

The Opposition is also planning to seek a discussion in Parliament on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a notice under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to take up the issue.

Senior Opposition leaders said the INDIA bloc had reached a consensus to raise the matter in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and in the Rajya Sabha after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is taken up.

Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition pressing for discussions on multiple issues, including the student protests and the alleged irregularities in temple donations.