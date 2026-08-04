Thanjavur Police on Tuesday arrested Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader and DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks about actor Trisha. He was taken into custody by a police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Dr P Vijayakumar amid protests by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party of Chief Minister Vijay.

The case was registered at the Thanjavur East Police Station based on a complaint filed by S Bairavi, TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur. Separately, TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a complaint to the NCW in New Delhi, urging the Commission to issue a notice to Udhayanidhi seeking an explanation and to direct him to issue an unconditional public apology.

#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha and CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JUk7cpaTdG — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the Advocate General informed the Madras High Court that Udhayanidhi Stalin was being taken to Thanjavur solely to record his statement and would not be remanded. The court was also told that he would be released on his own bond. The submission was made during the hearing of his bail plea.

Ahead of the detention, police deployed heavy security outside the residence where Udhayanidhi was staying in Thanjavur as TVK workers staged protests demanding action against him.

The controversy stems from a DMK demonstration on the Cauvery water dispute held near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday. According to the complaint, members of the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during Udhayanidhi's speech, following which he allegedly made an obscene remark referring to the actor.

The complainant further alleged that Udhayanidhi and members of the DMK's IT wing deliberately circulated a 2.39-minute video of the incident on social media platform X, claiming it insulted women, caused mental distress to the actor and women in general, and had the potential to disturb public order.

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The remarks triggered sharp political reactions across Tamil Nadu. TVK leaders, including ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, along with party MLAs, condemned Udhayanidhi on X, calling the comments "absolutely disgusting" and alleging they reflected the DMK's political culture.

The BJP also criticised the DMK leader over the controversy. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy demanded Udhayanidhi's arrest, describing the alleged remarks as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful."

The DMK had organised the Thanjavur protest to press for stronger action to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery river water, but the controversy over Udhayanidhi's remarks soon overshadowed the demonstration.