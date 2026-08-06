Supporting one's family financially is often considered a moral duty, especially in Indian households. However, a fine line exists between helping out in times of need and being exploited by unreasonable demands. A viral Reddit post by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has sparked an intense online debate about emotional blackmail, sibling favouritism, and the heavy financial toll expatriates often quietly bear for their families.

Nine years of relentless sacrifice

The user shared his story, explaining that he worked in India for six years before moving abroad three years ago. His career started on rocky ground, and he had little savings during his initial years in India. However, his financial situation improved significantly after relocating abroad. He bought an apartment in India, diligently paying off the EMI, which is where his parents currently reside.

While he was building his career, his elder brother spent five years preparing for government examinations, eventually securing a job at a public sector bank. Throughout this preparation period, the younger brother carried the entire financial burden of the household. When his brother got married, he contributed ₹10 lakh as a gift and provided an additional ₹9 lakh as an interest-free loan to ensure the family did not sink into debt. None of this ₹19 lakh has ever been repaid.

His financial contributions did not stop there. When his father's business collapsed during the Covid pandemic, leaving behind massive debts, he stepped in to clear them. For the past nine years, he has also been sending a fixed monthly sum to his parents to cover their living expenses.

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The breaking point and emotional neglect

Despite his continuous support, his family’s demands only escalated. Recently, his parents decided to purchase a premium apartment worth ₹1.1 crore for the elder brother. They demanded that the NRI brother pay the ₹40 lakh down payment, with the condition that the property would be registered solely in the elder brother's name.

When he flatly refused, his family temporarily backed off, only to return six months later asking for a reduced amount of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh for the same purpose. For the young man, the financial pressure was secondary to the deep emotional neglect he felt from his parents.

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"The most disappointing part isn't the financial demand, but the complete lack of care or love for me," he wrote. He noted that while his parents frequently visit his elder brother and buy him household appliances, they have never once asked how he is managing his life, his health, or his finances in a foreign country.

Learning to say 'no'

The Reddit community rallied behind him, advising him to stand his ground. Many urged him to recognise that he is not a family ATM and that saying "no" is crucial for his own mental and financial well-being.

Representative Image: Photo credit:Dimple Bhati /istock.com

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Users suggested that if he ever decides to fund a property, his name must be on the title deed to secure his investment. Sibling dynamics can change over time, and without legal agreements, financial security is never guaranteed. Others pointed out that his brother is a working adult who needs to learn to live within his means rather than relying on another's hard-earned money.

The NRI cash cow syndrome

This story highlights a broader, systemic issue faced by millions of NRIs worldwide. There is a common misconception among families back home that anyone working abroad is living a life of absolute luxury and endless wealth. Consequently, many expats are treated as mere funding sources, subjected to persistent emotional guilt if they hesitate to hand over money.

In many cases, properties purchased using NRI remittances are registered under the names of parents or siblings living in India. When disputes arise or when the NRI returns home, they often find themselves locked out of their own hard-earned assets, leading to bitter legal battles and estranged relationships. While helping family is noble, establishing firm financial boundaries is essential to protect one's future.

Do you have a unique real-life story regarding home ownership, family property dynamics, or financial struggles? Share your experiences with us at veedu@mm.co.in.